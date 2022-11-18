









Brushstrokes of color that become jewels, or vice versa. It is the inspiring motif of Paint, a collection by the Milanese designer Francesca Mo (they are on display at the Galleria Subert in Milan until December 22, 2022) together with other collections. The designer, who is also an architect, has always used color to characterize her collections, such as those inspired by glass frosted by the waves of the sea. And the Paint collection also uses glass to compose pendants and brooches.



The jewels are made of lampworked glass, i.e. flamed. The traditional technique of the Murano glass masters consists in using the flame of a torch, which melts the glass to create their own sculptures, in this case to be worn. The result is brooches and pendants which, precisely because of the particular manufacturing technique, are unique pieces with a shape that recalls a thick colored liquid about to pour. The glass element is supported by bronze or gold wires. Prices: from 490 euros for the brooch and from 1,000 euros for the necklace.