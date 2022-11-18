









In view of Christmas 2022, the Milanese auction house il Ponte has done things big: the sale of jewels, divided into three rounds over two days (1-2 December) has 514 pieces parade in front of the auctioneer’s hammer. In short, the proposal is very varied and aims to embrace different tastes, aspirations and, of course, also different wallets. The auction includes pieces by Maisons of international standing, from Bulgari to Van Cleef & Arpels, from Cartier to Boucheron, but also jewels signed by the best Italian jewelery companies, such as Palmiero, Villa, Pomellato, Buccellati, Bulgari, Vhernier, Gucci and Micheletto, to name a few.

There are also gems, which in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty always find admirers in terms of safe havens. In the particularly dense list of the tops identified by the auction house, there is a Bulgari brooch with three diamonds, one is orange and pink (estimate 300,000-350,000 euros) and a ring with an intense yellow diamond of 8.73 carats (estimate 48,000- 58,000 euros). Among the unmounted gems, a fancy vivid yellow diamond of 1.96 carats (estimate 15,000-25,000 euros) and a Kashmir sapphire of 6.764 carats (estimate 90,000-140,000 euros) stand out. Those who love emeralds may be interested in a Cartier ring with a Colombian gem of 4.377 carats (estimate 25,000-35,000 euros) and another ring with a rare Afghan of 6.50 arati (estimate 22,000-28,000). Also for gem enthusiasts, a ring with diamonds and a Burmese ruby ​​weighing 4.37 carats is offered with an estimate of 18,000-25,000 euros.

For collectors of period jewels, we note the Art Nouveau setting of a ring with navette diamond weighing 9.15 carats (estimate 58,000-75,000), a ribbon brooch with round and tapered diamonds for a total of 29 carats (22,000 – 28,000), the ring signed Villa with a cushion diamond weighing 6.04 carats (estimate 40,000-55,000), the pendant brooch with 17 diamonds for a total of 25.50 carats (estimate 55,000-65,000) and the diamond necklace 45.50 carats (55,000–65,000).

For the great French Maisons, by Van Cleef & Arpels are the Cosmos flower earrings with diamonds for 4.60 carats (12,000-18,000), by Cartier is a rare brooch in the shape of a bow and old mine diamonds signed and made around 1890 (8,000-12,000), by René Boivin a Sablier collier in yellow gold (22,000-28,000) and by Boucheron with a demi parure. Do not miss the artist’s jewel, with six chains from Salvador Dalì’s Genesis collection (6,000 – 22,000).











