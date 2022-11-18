









The solid geometries by Peruffo, brand of the Vicenza company Fratelli Bovo ♦ ︎

It is called Peruffo and is the creature of the brothers Bovo, a company founded in 1977 by the brothers Ivana and Luciano Bovo in Trissino, near Vicenza. In the goldsmith’s district the company has consolidated with jewelery production, and is now guided by its cousins ​​Michele, Enrico and Roberto, each with different and complementary skills. In addition to producing jewelery with the company’s trademark and on behalf of third parties, Fratelli Bovo has created Peruffo, a jewelery brand at affordable prices but with its own distinct identity.



First of all with regard to style, very clean and based on well-defined geometries, with precious stones such as quartz, onyx or agate and 9 carat gold. In addition, unlike many other competing brands, FratelliBovo emphasizes that he is a member of the Responsible Jewelery Council, an organization with regulatory tasks set up to promote ethically responsible, human, social and environmental rights throughout the diamond and gold chain. A choice that is highly appreciable.Furthermore, a non-secondary aspect of Peruffo is the interest in experimentation. “Body and symbolic architectures, signs, semiotic elements on the body: the concept becomes matter through continuous experimentation on materials and the hands of skilled artisans. Deconstructed and reconstructed shapes thanks to innovative goldsmithing techniques and the continuous exchange between different but complementary skills: those of designers, modellers and each of the departments necessary for the creation of each single piece”, is the philosophy of the brand.