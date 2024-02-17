Bracciale in argento 925‰ rodiato con cubic zirconia baguette colore colore orange e colore chiaro
Bracciale in argento 925‰ rodiato con cubic zirconia baguette colore colore orange e colore chiaro

Orange-colored spring for Brosway

How many shades does the color orange have? Impossible to list them all. But in Europe and America, surveys indicate that orange is the color most associated with fun, the unconventional, extroversion, warmth, fire, energy, activity, danger, taste and to the aroma. And, although orange is also an autumn color, it is also perfect for spring. In Asia, it is also an important symbolic color in Buddhism and Hinduism.

Anello in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver ring with cubic zirconia

The accessible jewelery brand Brosway offers a series of jewels from the Fancy line centered precisely on this colour, called Vitamin Orange. The same collection also contains, in any case, other series of jewels with other shades. The jewels are in rhodium-plated silver with orange cubic zirconia. This includes earrings of different shapes and sizes, rings, bracelets, necklaces with pendants. Prices are very low and range from 14 euros for the stud earrings up to 79 euros for the silver bracelet with baguette-cut cubic zirconia.

Anello moi et toi in argento e cubic zirconia
Moi et toi ring in silver and cubic zirconia
Orecchino singolo cerchietto con pendente in argento 925‰ rodiato con cubic zirconia colore chiaro e round colore orange
Single hoop earring with pendant in rhodium-plated 925‰ silver with light-coloured cubic zirconia and orange-coloured round zirconia
Orecchino singolo cerchietto in argento 925‰ rodiato con cubic zirconia cushion colore orange
Single hoop earring in rhodium-plated 925‰ silver with orange cushion cubic zirconia
Pendente croce in argento 925‰ rodiato con cubic zirconia cushion colore orange
Cross pendant in rhodium-plated 925‰ silver with orange cushion cubic zirconia

Orecchini Croci
Spiritual spring for Amen

Pink Tourmaline Sapphire Diamond Pearl 18ct Butterfly Brooch
The bespoke pieces of Fei Liu

