How many shades does the color orange have? Impossible to list them all. But in Europe and America, surveys indicate that orange is the color most associated with fun, the unconventional, extroversion, warmth, fire, energy, activity, danger, taste and to the aroma. And, although orange is also an autumn color, it is also perfect for spring. In Asia, it is also an important symbolic color in Buddhism and Hinduism.
The accessible jewelery brand Brosway offers a series of jewels from the Fancy line centered precisely on this colour, called Vitamin Orange. The same collection also contains, in any case, other series of jewels with other shades. The jewels are in rhodium-plated silver with orange cubic zirconia. This includes earrings of different shapes and sizes, rings, bracelets, necklaces with pendants. Prices are very low and range from 14 euros for the stud earrings up to 79 euros for the silver bracelet with baguette-cut cubic zirconia.
Orange-colored spring for Brosway
