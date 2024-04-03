Brosway opens a new flagship store in the heart of Genoa. The store also presents a new format, with furnishings and display solutions that recall make-up shops, with direct contact between jewelery and customer. The idea is to offer the customer to completely immerse themselves in the Brosway world, with a sensorial journey through colors and design. The boutique, explains Bros Manifatture, the company that owns the brand, represents a large showcase at an international level and an important step forward in the brand’s growth strategy with the aim of offering customers a creative shopping experience Made in Italy.



The furnishings and display solutions of the flagship store, characterized by essential lines and warm shades ranging from white to beige with natural wood accents, create the ideal environment to enhance the women’s and men’s collections and the best-selling Fancy line, in silver and zircons, inspired by the colors of emotions which, first, introduced the concept of make-up jewelry. With a focus on color harmony, the Fancy collection offers versatile and customizable jewels «which allow the wearer to express their mood and find a personal balance, enhancing the harmony of colors on every occasion».

