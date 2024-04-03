Brosway opens a new flagship store in the heart of Genoa. The store also presents a new format, with furnishings and display solutions that recall make-up shops, with direct contact between jewelery and customer. The idea is to offer the customer to completely immerse themselves in the Brosway world, with a sensorial journey through colors and design. The boutique, explains Bros Manifatture, the company that owns the brand, represents a large showcase at an international level and an important step forward in the brand’s growth strategy with the aim of offering customers a creative shopping experience Made in Italy.
The furnishings and display solutions of the flagship store, characterized by essential lines and warm shades ranging from white to beige with natural wood accents, create the ideal environment to enhance the women’s and men’s collections and the best-selling Fancy line, in silver and zircons, inspired by the colors of emotions which, first, introduced the concept of make-up jewelry. With a focus on color harmony, the Fancy collection offers versatile and customizable jewels «which allow the wearer to express their mood and find a personal balance, enhancing the harmony of colors on every occasion».
Brosway opens in Genoa in make-up style
Brosway opens a new flagship store in the heart of Genoa. The store also presents a new format, with furnishings and display solutions that recall make-up shops, with direct contact between jewelery and customer. The idea is to offer the customer to completely immerse themselves in the Brosway world, with a sensorial journey through colors and design. The boutique, explains Bros Manifatture, the company that owns the brand, represents a large showcase at an international level and an important step forward in the brand’s growth strategy with the aim of offering customers a creative shopping experience Made in Italy.
Latest from news
The mysteries, charm and ambiguity of a gem that differs completely from the others: the opal.
More investments and a little less profits for Gismondi 1754, which has announced its 2023 budget
Gold has reached an all-time high: will it continue to rise? Or was it just a
Whiteside, spring tending towards white for Rue Des Mille, an Italian bijoux brand that chooses pearl-style
Spring marked by blue for Aste Bolaffi in Turin. The auction sale organized by the company