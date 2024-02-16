As the name of the Tuscan brand, Amen, indicates, the original vocation of its jewels is linked to religious worship. Over time Amen has diversified its offer by adding more common, secular types of jewellery. For spring 2024, however, the company returns to its origins with two series of jewels linked to Christian worship. But always without forgetting the aesthetic aspect. The Croci collection, one of the flagship lines of the collection, returns with new sets of bracelets, earrings and necklaces in silver or gold plated, with irregularly shaped crosses. Furthermore, with this collection, earrings are also available to match the necklaces with small colored crosses.



Other top lines of the spring collection are the Sacro (with medals depicting Jesus) and Miracolosa (with medals with the image of the Madonna) collections, combined in a single accessory. The enamelled Madonnas are now also available with a silver necklace. The jewels are in silver with the addition of cubic zirconia.

