Collezione Fancy Rainbow by Brosway

The rainbow according to Brosway

Brosway offers the Fancy  Rainbow collection, inspired by the myth of the multicolored bow that rarely appears in the sky. The rainbow has already inspired literature and poetry. The first literary mention of a rainbow is found in the Bible, Book of Genesis, chapter 9, as part of the story of Noah’s flood. In the text the rainbow is a sign of God’s pact to never again destroy all life on Earth with a new universal flood. But the multicolored atmospheric arch is also present in Norse mythology, where the Bifröst rainbow bridge connects the world of men (Midgard) and the realm of the gods (Asgard). In the following centuries the rainbow remained an increasingly present literary, as well as atmospheric, myth.

Anello in argento rodiato e cubic zirconia multicolore
Ring in rhodium-plated silver and multicolored cubic zirconia

The Rainbow collection interprets the myth with jewels in rhodium-plated 925‰ silver, associated with multicolored cubic zirconia. The crystals have a rectangular shape, what in the language of jewelers is called emerald cut, and are offered in eight different shades that follow one another like a series of rainbows.

Bracciale FANCY in argento rodiato 925‰ rodiato e cubic zirconia multicolore
Bracelet in rhodium-plated silver and multicolored cubic zirconia
collana Collana FANCY in argento rodiato 925‰ rodiato e cubic zirconia multicolore
Necklace in rhodium-plated silver and multicolored cubic zirconia
recchino FANCY in argento rodiato 925‰ rodiato e cubic zirconia multicolore
Earring in rhodium-plated silver and multicolored cubic zirconia

