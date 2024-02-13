New brands arriving for the eighth edition of GemGenève, an event dedicated to jewelery and gems which will be held from 9 to 12 May in pavilion 1 of the Palexpo in Geneva. Over 200 exhibitors are expected, including more than 190 professional traders from all over the world. But the organizers, Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah, founders of the show, expect around 220 participants for the new edition.

For exhibitors, GemGenève represents more than a show: it is a community, a state of mind. With Ida Faerber, our goal is to preserve its special atmosphere, because that is what makes the salon so attractive and stunning.

Nadège Totah



For this new edition, GemGenève recorded a record number of bookings: 16% of participants return to GemGenève since its debut and is now at its eighth presence. Furthermore, the fair will welcome eight new exhibitors. As in previous editions, American exhibitors will take the lion’s share: they alone represent a fifth of the total participants, but there will be a total of 21 countries represented. Among the new brands present, one of note is the American Seaman Schepps, founded in 1904 in Los Angeles, before moving to New York in 1921, to the eclectic Lower East Side neighborhood. In the 1930s, the company established itself as one of the most creative by playing the exclusivity card. Seaman Schepps’ aesthetic vocabulary, characterized by creations with exuberant colors and original textures, is inspired by the energy of Manhattan.



Another novelty for GemGèneve is ALine Collection, a Swiss Maison specialized in stones of rare and unusual colors discovered by Alexander Leuenberger, who travels all over the world in search of exceptional precious stones and is also the owner of the most productive sapphire mine in Madagascar. Atelier Munsteiner, a signature of contemporary design, also arrives at the Geneva show. Who passed away on December 28, Tom Munsteiner was a jeweler and a sculptor, but above all a great artist. His work, unquestionably modern, today enjoys international notoriety. The laboratory will be run by his wife Jutta and son Philipp.



For gems, Vlad Yavorskyy, a profound connoisseur of precious stones, works between the United States and Indonesia. A great specialist in emerging mines, his knowledge of colored stones led him to publish six books on the subject. Hakimi & Sons, United States is a family business, in business since the 1940s, founded in New York in 1983 by Abraham Hakimi and his sons, William and Robert. For vintage jewellery, another brand added to GemGèneve is that of Steven Neckman, which offers pieces of extraordinary design and technique from the Edwardian era to the Nineties. The Maison Garaude, on the other hand, has mainly offered untreated rubies, sapphires, emeralds and spinels since 1995. Patrick Flückiger’s specialty is pearls. A former professional diver with a passion for the sea, in 2006 he founded Swiss Pearls, a company specializing in natural and cultured pearls, but also ancient, rare and historical pearls. Flückiger also specializes in precious stones: emeralds, rubies, sapphires and old-cut diamonds.