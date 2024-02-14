Arón Julio Manuel Piper Barbero, to everyone simply Arón Piper: he is the new face of Tiffany. The 27-year-old American brand ambassador is a Spanish-German actor and singer. He is best known for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix teen drama Elite. Arón Piper was born on March 29, 1997 in Berlin, Germany. His father is German, while his mother is Spanish. When Piper was five years old he moved to Spain, first to Catalonia and then to Asturias. He studied acting and directing, speaks fluent German and Spanish, English and Catalan.
According to the jewelry brand, Piper perfectly exemplifies Tiffany’s values. In the images taken for the Maison, Piper wears Tiffany & Co jewels and glasses. The idea is that of an intersection between the worlds of music, art, culture and luxury. And, above all, to bring new generations closer to the American brand owned by the LVMH group.
Tiffany on scene with Arón Piper
