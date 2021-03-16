High Jewelry on red carpets



A few opportunities to show off exceptional outfits and jewels remained. In recent days, for example, there have been three, almost simultaneously. In Paris, for example, the 46th ceremony of the Césars Prize, the French Oscars, took place. And it was an opportunity to show off some high jewelery signed by Messika, a Parisian Maison specializing in diamonds. Camélia Jordana, awarded Best Actress for a role in Les choses qu’on dit, les choses qu’on fait, wore a Calypso earcuff, associated with the two-fingered Danseurs Aériens ring.

In Los Angeles, on the other hand, at the Kids Choice Awards, Charli D’Amelio, winner of the Favorite Social Star award, wore the My Twin Multishapes earrings, associated with the My Twin Trio ring and the iconic Glam’Azone double ring, always by Messika. And the actress and singer Dove Cameron of the French Maison chose asymmetrical earrings and the double Miss Milla ring, in addition to the Toi & Moi High Jewelery ring.

Finally, at the Grammy Awards the American singer Julia Michaels wore the Desert Bloom Alliance ring, the Diamond Catcher Two Fingers ring and the Snake Dance bracelet, all from Messika’s Born To Be Wild High Jewelry collection combined with Angel Earrings.

Tiffany’s jewels were also shown at the Grammys. Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Visual Arts Song with Stand up from the movie Harriet, wore Schlumberger’s Mellon diamond earrings for Tiffany & Co. She completed her look with a yellow gold bracelet and a selection of diamond rings by Schlumberger and the Tiffany T1 collection also for the American Maison.

Three-time nominees Chloe x Halle, nominated in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, also both wore Tiffany jewelry. Chloe Bailey chose link earrings from the Tiffany City HardWear collection, paired with bracelets from the Tiffany T1 and Tiffany City HardWear collections and a diamond ring from the Victoria collection. Halle Bailey, on the other hand, wore diamond earrings and bracelet from the Tiffany Victoria collection combined with a selection of diamond bracelets and rings from the Tiffany T1 collection by Tiffany & Co.













