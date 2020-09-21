Victoria Beckham ambassadress of Tiffany











The strategies of communication gurus predict that the jewels worn by a star of today, yesterday or tomorrow, can influence the behavior of ordinary people. A principle that also applies to jewelry, for example during walks on the various red carpets for festivals, ceremonies or gala dinners. The major jewelery houses lend models and actresses necklaces, rings and earrings that celebrities could not afford: they are worn just for the pleasure of photographers (and fans) and are returned as soon as the event is over.



Victoria Beckham, for example, had already been used by Tiffany a couple of years ago to wear the T collection of the American brand. Now it repeats itself, but with the renewed collection that takes the name of Tiffany T1. The flash walk of the photographer involved in the operation took place during London Fashion Week. In particular, the former Spice Girl wore the bracelet and two yellow gold rings from the T1 collection.

















