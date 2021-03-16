The three lives of Marco Valente



From Milan to Doha and beyond. The Milanese jewelry brand Marco Valente has experienced a first, second and third life, which extends beyond national borders. A story that starts in 1953, when Tranquillo Valente inaugurates his jewelery workshop in Milan and in a few years becomes a supplier for some of the most important Italian high jewelery brands, such as Nardi Venezia and Sara Scavia.



His son, Marco Valente, continues his father’s work and designs collections for prestigious names in Italian jewelry. The company becomes Valente Gioiellieri in the early nineties and Marco Valente becomes supplier and creative director for brands such as Faraone and Tiffany & Co. After an unfortunate parenthesis in the Mariella Burani fashion group, the jeweler returns independent in 2010 with the brand Marco Valente Design.



Finally, the third life: in 2019 Marco Valente Design changes his name to Marco Valente High Jewelry and focuses on the high-end, in synergy with MV Luxury group, a company that aims to be a reference point in the sector, as well as to provide the world of jewelry with services and activities: from design to prototyping and final realization, from up to distribution on wholesale channels and direct sales. Meanwhile, the new brand participated in the Doha Jewelry and Watches 2020 with its new high jewelry collection.



















