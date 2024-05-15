Messika jewels were also shown at the Cannes Film Festival. On the occasion of the screening of Le Deuxième Acte on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 77th Festival, the model Taylor Hill chose the Imperial Move necklace from the Beyond The Light High Jewelry collection, combined with a mix of My Twin clips, Star Chaser ring and l ‘iconic Glam’Azone double ring. The French actress Virginie Ledoyen chose the Liberated Spirited earcuff and ring by Messika by Kate Moss, while the model Romee Stridj chose the Desert Bloom earrings and high jewelery necklace, with the Snake Dance ring, by Born to Be Wild.



Also on the red carpet, the Filipino actress Kylie Verzosa wore the High Jewelry Roaring Diamonds necklace, the Miss Monroe earrings, the Diamond Wave and Fiery rings, also by Messika. Belgian model Rose Bertram was seen wearing the So Move four-strand necklace, earrings and bracelets, paired with Move Link and My Twin Toi & Moi rings and the Glam’Azone double ring. German TV presenter Palina Rojinski with Messika by Kate Moss Liberated Spirit high jewelry earrings, Move Link necklaces and So Move and D-Vibes rings. And the French actress Zahra Amir Ebrahimi attended the screening of Le DeuxieÌme Acte with Divine Enigma circles.









