









The jewels of Hollywood stars, including diamonds that seal the marriage and others that do not serve to stop the breakup ♦

It seems that jewels, especially those with diamonds, are the favorite partners of Hollywood actresses and starlets and, more generally, in the entertainment world. Of course, they are also faithful and sought after companions of other women, especially those who have a good financial availability, or the good fortune to be with a rich partner. But, of course, in the entertainment world jewels are more ostentatious, almost necessary to shine even more on the red carpet. Unfortunately, these super jewels do not always serve to strengthen weddings and engagements. There is no need to go back to the legendary gifts of the passionate and quarrelsome couple Richard Burton to Liz Taylor, based on Bulgari bracelets and rings: jewels have never gone out of fashion, as evidenced by Mariah Carey’s decision to keep, despite the breakup of the engagement with James Packer, the ring he had given her as a token of love. It is a jewel worth 7 million dollars, for 35 carats.

A mind-boggling figure that must have made Beyoncé’s hair stand on end: Jay-Z in fact turned to Lorraine Schwartz for an 18-carat diamond ring worth $ 5 million. A figure, 5 million, which would sum up the total value of the rings Victoria Beckham received from her husband David. Not to mention other famous rings, such as Khloe Kardashian ($ 4 million), Katy Perry ($ 1.2 million). But diamonds are not always enough to consolidate a relationship. The engagement, of Lady Gaga, for example, did not last long despite the heart-shaped ring given in 2015 by Taylor Kinney to the singer-actress, who had commented on Instagram: “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day and I I said YES! “).

We have already talked about Kim Kardashian, who was robbed of jewelry years ago in Paris: her ex-husband, Kanye West, had designed the engagement ring with Lorraine Schwartz, made with a 15-carat diamond worth 1.6 million dollars. Not only that, just a few days before the robbery, the rapper had given the famous star a new ring worth 4.8 million dollars for 20 carats. Published on Facebook, the photo of the ring teased the Parisian thieves.

Another top jewel is the one received by the actress and model, Blake Lively. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds gave her a $ 2.5 million, 12-carat stone. Another 2 million, on the other hand, was spent by Ashton Kutcher for Mila Kunis. The same price paid by Donald Trump for Melania (but in this case the show has nothing to do with it). The ring bought by Tom Cruise for Katie Holmes at the time cost a little less: 1.5 million dollars. So much, however, compared to Michael Douglas, that he spent “only” 1 million on a vintage 1920 jewel given to his Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Unfortunate rings: Jennifer Aniston received a 1 million dollar diamond from Justin Theroux: 8 carats but, above all, double the value given by Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie (other times), designed by the same actor and valued half a million dollars. But, unfortunately, the ring did not help avoid divorce. Another ring that did not bring luck: the one, mentioned, that Taylor Kinney had given to Lady Gaga. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, it had a heart-shaped diamond, valued at approximately $ 360,000. But the wedding has vanished.

After all, there is no need to spend millions: “only” 120 thousand dollars cost Adam Schulman the ring for Anne Hathaway: a little less than that for Lady Gaga but, on the other hand, after nine years the marriage resists.

Other rings: on April 28, 2018, actress and singer Lea Michele announced her engagement to businessman Zandy Reich, with photos of her ring posted on Instagram. They got married on March 9, 2019 in Napa, California.

In December 2019, Emma Stone also announced her engagement to Dave McCary on Instagram, albeit with a diamond and pearl ring.

Sophie Belinda Jonas, an English actress who made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones, broke the news of her engagement to Joe Jonas by showing off the diamond ring in October 2017.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)











