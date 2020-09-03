The jewels of the Venice Film Festival 2020











The mask is not everything. On the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival number 77, jewels worn by big and small stars have reappeared. Naturally at a safe distance as required by the anti-pandemic measures. But the important thing is that the jewels can be admired, perhaps thanks to the snapshot of a photographer. And this is what happened on official occasions. Starting with Cate Blanchett, what a choice to preside over the jury, who exhibited a Pomellato choker necklace.



Dutch actress Lotte Verbeck, winner of several awards for best actress, preferred Damiani‘s jewels for the opening of the Venice Film Festival 2020. Lotte chose to wear the Sunset Boulevard earring with white and black diamonds and the Notte di San Lorenzo ring with white and black diamonds.



The Italian singer Elodie, on the other hand, together with a Versace dress has chosen the diamonds of the Parisian Maison Messika. In particular, she wore the famous My Twin multi-shaped earring, associated with the My Twin Toi & Moi bracelet and the Skinny bracelet. The Bergamo-based influencer Paola Turani, on the other hand, opted for the Calypso earrings from the Celestial Diamonds high jewelery collection and the Sea King bracelet by Once Upon a Time, also by Messika.

These are the first jewels, there will be others.



















