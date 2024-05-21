Other Messika jewels on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. South Korean model Soo Joo Park showed up wearing the Star Chaser High Jewelery arm bracelet, along with the Little Mermaid earrings and the Cushion and Illusionist rings. The Spanish actress Paz Vega with the Akh-Ba-Ka high jewelry ring, the Divine Enigma necklace together with the Fiery earrings. The look was sublimated by the Star Chaser two-finger ring. Selena Gomez was also spotted at the Martinez Hotel with Messika High Jewelery jewels: the Night Owl earrings and ring, combined with the Fiery double and the Magnetic Love ring.

Indian model Diipa Khosla chose the two-finger ring, bracelet and earrings from the So Move collection during the red carpet for the screening of the film Oh, Canada. Italian singer Malika Ayane was seen wearing My Twin earrings and ring by Alta Gioielleria Equilibrist. American actress Eva Longoria with Star Chaser rings and earrings.

Also by Messika, the Spanish actress Ester Expósito wore the Diamond Catcher ring and necklace by Alta Gioielleria and the Fiery earrings with the Desert Bloom and D-Vibes rings. Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk put on the ring and wore the Equilibrist earrings from the Voltige collection, along with the Diamond Spears necklace and the Diamond Magnet bracelet. Spanish actress Hiba Abouk wearing Fiery High Jewelry earrings and ring from the Midnight Sun collection.

In the list of celebrities with jewels from the Parisian Maison there are also the Mexican actress Samadhi Zendejas, with the Desert Bloom necklace and ring combined with the Wild Moon earrings and the 2-finger Diamond Catcher ring, the actress and producer French Julie Gayet with the Blooming Euphoria earrings, bracelet and ring, Spanish actress Penelope Guerrero with the So Move three-strand necklace, Move Link earrings and ring.



Italian actress and singer Clara Soccini walked the red carpet wearing high jewelry Night Owl earrings, bracelets from the Star Chaser collection, all completed with the Dimaond Wave ring. South African model Candice Swanepoel wore the High Jewelery Bright Falcon necklace with the Diamond Wave ring, earrings and Fiery ring.



German Toni Garrn focused on High Jewelery earrings and the Akh Ba Kha ring from the Beyond the Light collection and the Diamond Catcher ring. French model and actress Thylane Blondeau wore the Desert Bloom ring with Ophelia earrings paired with the Shards of Mirror braided ring and bracelet. The French actress Nina Meurisse with high jewelery pieces: the Move Impérial earrings and the Fiery rings.

