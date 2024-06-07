The Parisian Maison Messika launches a new philanthropic campaign: Messika Care(s) co-created with the Valérie Messika Foundation. The collection, composed of 12 new pieces, Maison Messika provides its support to the NGO Plan International, a project that aims to guarantee training and equal access to work for young people in India. The collection, launched in 2022, was a great success and Messika now wanted to expand its offering with the new pieces.



With the launch of the Valérie Messika Foundation, I wanted to further engage and take action. Education is a key factor in education and community building. A new world in which young people can imagine their future more serenely and without limits.

Valerie Messika

Messika Care(s) is available in four new color combinations: beige and yellow gold, khaki and white gold, cream and rose gold and black and white gold. Wearable bracelets and necklaces, which reinterpret the Baby Move and Move Uno patterns in a sober but elegant way. The new pieces are now available on the Messika website and in boutiques.

