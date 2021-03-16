Chanel celebrates its perfume with the 55.55 necklace



Can a perfume turn into a jewel? The magic succeeded in Chanel, who decided to celebrate the anniversary of her most famous perfume, Chanel N.5, in an exceptional high jewelery necklace. It is a unique piece, off the market. But it is a jewel capable of making the eyes of lovers of gems and one-of-a-kind pieces shine. The necklace has a name 55.55, which alludes to the perfume. In the center there is an octagonal diamond with an emerald cut, which evokes the shape of the perfume bottle, cut to weigh exactly 55.55 carats. The value is not determined but, in fact, it is not for sale: it will remain in the Maison’s premises in Place Vendôme as a testimony to the glory of the French brand.



The diamond is of impeccable quality, color D, and is surrounded by 104 round diamonds and 42 baguette diamonds. The design of the necklace resembles the profile of the perfume bottle cap and the shape of the bottle, but adds a cascade of pear-shaped diamonds of various sizes.



In short, a way to strengthen the brand with a marketing operation, but out of the ordinary. It is also a way to link the entire family of Chanel branded products to the world of luxury, with perfume No.5 which turns 100 this year. It was invented, in fact, in 1921, by Ernest Beaux and Gabrielle Chanel. And 11 years later the first jewels of the Maison arrived, with a collection of diamonds in platinum and gold, called Bijoux de Diamants.

















