It took two years of work, but the famous Tiffany & Co. store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York has officially reopened. For the occasion, the American Maison which is now part of the French luxury giant LVMH organized an inauguration worthy of the occasion. The flagship store is now known as The Landmark and the ribbon cutting was entrusted to Gal Gadot, accompanied by Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications of Tiffany, and Anthony Ledru, president and CEO of the Maison. The store is the first radical renovation of the store since it first opened its doors in 1940.



