Bracciale in oro rosa e rondella di diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa e rondella di diamanti

It’s not just a touch-up for Fope’s jewels

It’s not just a tweak. For years, the Solo collection by Fope has been one of the best sellers of the Venetian Maison. However, the time has come to add something new. The 2023 version now has a round section gold link a new order through the introduction of a design that gives shape to the increasingly contemporary spirit of the brand. The Solo collection therefore presents new washers and new dimensions for the diamonds used, which become larger and have a different setting method.

Collana in oro giallo e rondella con diamanti della collezione Solo
Collana in oro giallo e rondella con diamanti della collezione Solo

Another novelty is the presentation of the Flex’it version, the patented system that makes the Fope jewels of the necklace flexible. The variant, already introduced with the Luna collection in 2022, now also applies to the Solo collection. In this case, however, the closure is emphasized, it becomes a protagonist element to be highlighted. The new necklaces can also be worn adherent to the skin as a choker, while in the standard lengths the Flex’it mesh allows the jewel to maintain a round shape that sinuously follows the neck. And the central diamond, set in the letter O of the logo, hides a secret: the button that activates the opening mechanism.
Bracciale in oro bianco e rondella con diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco e rondella con diamanti

Anello in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Elena Okutova. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

Five new designers of the GemGeneve Vivarium

Girocollo in oro rosa
Next Story

Mattioli’s Gocce

Latest from vetrina

Anello in oro rosa, topazio blu e diamanti

Tirisi in Fiji

Tirisi brings the Fiji Islands closer to Holland. Not surprisingly, the Maison was founded in 2010