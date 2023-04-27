It’s not just a tweak. For years, the Solo collection by Fope has been one of the best sellers of the Venetian Maison. However, the time has come to add something new. The 2023 version now has a round section gold link a new order through the introduction of a design that gives shape to the increasingly contemporary spirit of the brand. The Solo collection therefore presents new washers and new dimensions for the diamonds used, which become larger and have a different setting method.



Another novelty is the presentation of the Flex’it version, the patented system that makes the Fope jewels of the necklace flexible. The variant, already introduced with the Luna collection in 2022, now also applies to the Solo collection. In this case, however, the closure is emphasized, it becomes a protagonist element to be highlighted. The new necklaces can also be worn adherent to the skin as a choker, while in the standard lengths the Flex’it mesh allows the jewel to maintain a round shape that sinuously follows the neck. And the central diamond, set in the letter O of the logo, hides a secret: the button that activates the opening mechanism.