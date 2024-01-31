Tender hearts, but resistant like leather. The accessible jewelry brand Alviero Martini 1A Classe presents for Valentine’s Day with the Love Lane jewelry collection. Like much of the jewelry that intercepts the celebration of lovers, the collection puts the heart design at the center of the design according to the style of the brand, famous for the geographical maps printed on the bags. In this case, the classic Geo Map print on the leather is instead adopted by the jewels. For this reason, the name of the collection remains linked to the theme of travel: Love Lane is a small street in Dublin, known for its explosive colors and the adorable messages written on its walls.



All the jewels in the Love Lane collection are made of steel and are available in multiple variations and colours. Two versions of the necklaces, characterized by a central heart with leather insert and Geo Map print with framed crystals. The first model is in rose gold IP steel with a 40 centimeter chain interspersed with a small tone-on-tone heart (49 euros). In the second model the central heart is supported by an 80 centimeter long steel chain (49 euros).



Two bracelet models, with a leather heart and crystal profile. In the first model the heart is the interval of a thin chain and a small heart engraved with the 1A Classe logo (39 euros). In the second model, the leather heart with Geo Map print becomes a pendant pendant, while the chain is offered in two color variants, steel (49 euros) and IP rose gold steel (59 euros). The rings are available in three sizes, always with the heart in the center and the leather and crystal insert (39 euros). Finally, there are button earrings (19 or 29 euros), also with a heart with leather insert and Geo Map print (39 euros), or pendants (39 euros or 49 euros).