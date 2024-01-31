Watchmaking and jewellery: Hublot has created the Spirit of Big Bang Jewellery, watches with stones and rainbow shades, alongside the gold classics. A total of six 32mm cases. They are made of white gold, King Gold (18-carat alloy developed by the Maison, hotter than 5N gold) or stainless steel. In these variations, Hublot combines its innovative and atypical approach with the feminine. The clock is entirely covered in stones. The timepiece also has six H-shaped titanium screws, the self-winding manufacture movement, the unique sandwich case construction that allows for countless combinations and materials, the comfortable interchangeable bracelets with deployment clasp.



Hublot, the watchmaking brand of the LVMH group, also presents MP-10 Tourbillon Linear Weight, the new Manufacture Pieces number 10: it has no dial, no hands, no oscillating weight. The display proceeds by rollers, has a circular power reserve and a self-winding inclined tourbillon with two linear masses. The watch immediately stands out: it features beveled corners and avant-garde design. The mechanism is protected by a curved sapphire crystal of unusual complexity. Form and substance merge. Mechanical power and aesthetics are one. The new MP-10 Tourbillon Linear Weight is a collector’s watch for those who want a timepiece out of the ordinary.



Hublot also presented Big Bang Unico Green, a new version of its Saxem, a material that has greater resistance and brightness than sapphire glass, with which it shares some characteristics. Sapphire is composed of aluminum oxide, to which metal oxides are added for pigmentation. In contrast, Saxem’s color is created with the addition of rare earth elements. Sapphire has a trigonal (three-surface) structure, while Saxem is cubic (four-surface). Hublot has also decided to integrate manufacturing into its production process and the research and development department plays a fundamental operational role. This philosophy has been applied for over 15 years, from the inauguration of the Nyon Manufacture in 2009 until today.



For those who love pop colors, here is a skeletonized tourbillon resulting from the collaboration between Hublot and the sculptor Richard Orlinski. The timepiece boasts a five-day power reserve. the French artist is a successful artist, while the Swiss brand has been among the most innovative in watchmaking for over 20 years. Two models: one yellow and one blue. The color expands across all the components, starting from the case to the strap, passing through the bezel, hands and indexes. The beating heart of this model is the HUB6021 manually wound movement, among the most loved by fans of the brand. Its components, including the crown and the six H-shaped screws positioned on the bezel, appear to be suspended in midair on black skeletonized bridges made with the PVD technique. Positioned between 8 and 9 o’clock, the charge indicator shows the 5 days of reserve. At 6 o’clock, however, the tourbillon allows time to flow undisturbed. Thanks to the sapphire crystal covering the front and back of the case, the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Orlinski reflects light from any angle.

