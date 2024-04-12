Alviero Martini 1A Classe’s ideal world tour through the most famous places continues with the La Croisette collection, inspired by the walk along the Cannes seafront, which every year is also the setting for photo shoots of film stars on the occasion of the Festival which takes place in the French city. The warm atmosphere of the French Riviera is reinterpreted in the collection with steel bijoux, steel with a yellow or pink IP gold finish consisting of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. A characteristic sign is also the use of the Geo Sunrise logo, which repeats the 1C monogram creating a geometric design.
This graphic motif becomes the volume of the pendant, earrings and necklaces, or is multiplied for bracelets and rings. In the long necklace the pendant is mounted in the center of a chain interspersed with crystals, on the side it shows the 1A Classe logo in the heart-shaped detail (39 euros). The choker is a rope link chain in IP gold steel with the Geo Sunrise with crystal in the center and the 1A Classe logo in the heart charm on the side (49 euros). The IP gold steel bracelet hosts the Geo Sunrise pendant with luminous detail and the heart with logo on the rope chain (39 euros). The bracelet and the band ring also include a crystal in the center of the logo (49 and 39 euros). There is also a bracelet made up of a leather strap with Geo Map print proposed in two color variants, lilac and nude, which closes with a branded pin buckle (39 euros). Finally, the earrings are in three variants: stud earrings in IP gold steel with crystal (29 euros), hoop version with pendant in IP gold steel (39 euros) and maxi version (39 euros).
La Croisette for Alviero Martini 1A Class
