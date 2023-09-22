Alviero Martini 1A Classe’s world tour continues with a stop in New York. This time the jewels proposed by the brand that has become famous for the maps printed on bags and suitcases focus on Soho. The neighborhood of the American city inspires the IP gold steel bijoux line made up of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. The collection revolves around the slightly squared forzatina chain. This type of chain is among the most popular, with individual elongated links that intertwine in a uniform pattern. In this case the chain is used for chokers, sautoirs and bracelets.



The chain is interspersed with a new motif composed of the alternation between the 1C monogram enclosed in a shield and crystal studs. Prices: the choker (49 euros) with a 1C monogram and two crystals, the sautoir in which the elements are repeated animating the composition of the chain (59 euros), the bracelet with a monogram and two crystals (49 euros) and the bracelet with a sequence of monograms and crystals (59 euros). All necklaces and bracelets feature a personalized adjustable clasp with Geo Map engravings. The rings are available in three sizes with the shield with the 1C monogram (39 euros). The earrings are offered in the stud version with the 1C coat of arms (29 euros), in the pendant version with two crystal studs and the shield in the center (39 euros) and in the version with a forced link, a crystal and the 1C monogram (49 euros).