Alviero Martini 1A Classe’s trip around the world continues with a visit to Bond Street, one of the most famous streets in London for shopping. The Italian brand, which has become famous for its bags imprinted with geographical maps, has long launched a series of accessible jewelery collections inspired by the most famous streets of large cities. In the case of the Bond Street line, the protagonist is the classic chain, together with the brand’s 1C monogram. The jewels in the Bond Street collection include necklaces, earrings, bracelets and a ring and are made of steel with crystals. They are available in the natural or golden steel version.



There are four necklaces, all made up of groumette chains with different thicknesses, mounted single or double, with the 1C logo. In the steel or golden steel version they are 40 centimeters long, with a personalized and adjustable closure (49 euros). The 16 centimeter long bracelet is available in two versions: steel with crystals on the logo or entirely golden, with an adjustable personalized clasp (39 euros). The steel chevalier ring is available in three sizes (14, 16, 18) and is characterized by the 1C logo (39 euros). The earrings are offered in two versions: stud model in golden steel (29 euros), or pendant, composed of a chain that culminates in the monogram with crystals (39 euros).