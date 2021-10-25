ANELLI, COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — October 25, 2021 at 5:00 am

Jewels and nature with Daniela Villegas




Daniela Villegas, one of the most imaginative designers, continues her representation of the nature of her native country, Mexico. Her jewels, conceived and made in Las Vegas, where Daniela Villegas lives and works, are always surprising, like the Papalote earrings, inspired by a type of scorpion. They are crafted in 18k yellow gold, with multicolored gems surrounding kite-shaped amethysts. In fact, the word Papalote means kite in Spanish. They are part of the Chromatic Paradise collection and have been proposed, together with other jewels, in a trunk show on Tiny Gods.

Orecchini Papalote in giallo 18 carati, tormalina, ametista e zaffiri
Daniela Villegas has always been a passionate observer of nature. In her jewelry she uses organic elements such as beetles, porcupine quills, feathers, shells, pebbles and wood with 18 karat gold in every color mixed with precious and semiprecious stones. But the designer is also inspired by what surrounds nature, even from a cultural point of view. As evidenced by the series dedicated to the English director and journalist David Attenborough, specialized in documentaries on natural life. The necklace is made of 18k yellow gold, champagne diamonds, emeralds and opal.
Collana David Attenborough in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti champagne, smeraldi, opale
Anelloc Atabey in oro giallo 18 carati, quarzo rutilato, occhio di gatto, tormalina, granati che cambiano colore
Orecchini della collezione Into the Deep, conchiglie naturali, opali d -fuoco, oro rosa e smeraldi
Mini orecchini a forma di granchio tempestati di diamanti e incastonati in oro rosa
Collana Say Cheese a forma di macchina fotografica. Oro giallo 18 carati, topazio imperiale, tormalina rosa, verde, verde acqua, anguria, zaffiro rosa, giallo, occhio di gatto, alessandrite, apatite
Collana Say Cheese
Anello a forma di salamandra Trajinera. Oro giallo, zaffiri multi colori
