









How to remove the patina that tarnish your silver jewelry and black that is formed on the surface with four quick moves.

Your silver jewelry that they have become blacks? Here’s how to make shiny and beautiful your silver jewelry. It is not difficult, just follow the instructions of this tutorial, which can also be used for other items made with white metal. First, because we see the jewels are ruined: the fogging occurs when the surface of the jewel silver is combined with sulfur, a substance that can be contained in the air (in particular, where there is more pollution) and transforms the metal into sulphide silver, which has the black color. But fortunately to eliminate fogging and black it is not difficult.

1 Hot Water

The first thing to do to clean the blackened silver is pour two cups of hot water, but not boiling, in a bowl. The water should cover the jewel (or jewels) completely.



2 Pour salt

Pour in the water a tablespoon of coarse salt. The salt acts as a mild cleanser that removes oxidation without the risks a silver abrasion. Stir gently until the salt is dissolved completely. The amount of water must be proportionate to the number of jewels to clean. This method of cleaning is very delicate, but if the jewelry there are very expensive stones (even if it is difficult with the silver), it is preferable to bring the jewel from a professional, you never know. Alternative: Instead of salt you can use baking soda.



3 Aluminium sheet

Here comes the best part: after adding salt, you must put into the water a aluminum foil cut in strips, of those that are used in the kitchen to store food. The combination of salt and aluminum reacts tarnishing of silver and creates a bright shiny surface. This is because the silver sulfide reacts with the aluminum placed in a saline solution. The chemical reaction which takes place converts the silver sulphide in pure silver. You must control before the water is still hot. Leave to soak the jewelry for about 5 minutes. If silver is very tarnished you can repeat the process until the metal back perfectly bright.



4 Rinse the jewelry

Do not forget the last thing to do: move the jewelry under cold running water to remove the salt. Finally, dry the jewelry with a soft cloth or microfiber towel.













