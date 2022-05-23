









Jewels inspired by the poems of Garcia Lorca: they are those of the American designer Emily Armenta ♦

Symbolism, art, inspiration, and business: the frontiers of design and trade come together in Armenta, brand of refined frontier production. Mind and body of the brand is Emily Armenta, a designer who has combined the teachings of an MBA (master of business administration) at Rice University (Texas), with the culture breathed at home (“I come from a family of artists,” says Emily).



She loves the poetry of Garcia Lorca and European culture, its roots, but lives in the USA. “I always had a lot of support to express myself through my art. So I designed, drawn sketches, and i started working with stones since I was a kid: it’s always been my passion. Designing jewelry is not only a way to express my creativity, but also my thoughts and emotions, “says the designer. That after the MBA has turned his passion into a creative work. A place where, says Emily, you can keep the feeling of duende, untranslatable Spanish word, which in Andalusia signifies the perception of a spirit, sometimes wicked, sometimes melancholy, often associated with the music of flamenco.“Duende is a power and not a behavior, “she says, emphasizing the link between its production and Spanish roots. “Many of my pieces are inspired by famous works of art in the whole of Spain, such as poetry, painting, architecture, and sculpture. Some are physical representations of images found in works of art, to pay homage to the artist’s message. ” The symbolism is also in the choice of stones. For example, the Moonstone is used because tradition sees it as lucky stone “and to balance the yin and yang, protect women and children.” While opal is chosen as a symbol of hope and purity.