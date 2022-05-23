









If you are planning to change your life, perhaps to become a jewelry designer, know that it is never too late. Ute Decker, German, started at 40, after studying political economy at the Sorbonne, having worked as a linguist and as a journalist at the UN and CNN. For about twenty years, however, she has lived and worked in London, where she creates unique pieces in rigorously recycled gold or silver. Calling her a simple jewelry designer, however, is too little. You are, in fact, an artist who creates wearable sculptures, such as those exhibited since 2014 at the Elisabetta Cipriani Gallery in the British capital.



Behind the jewels, made with soft and refined geometries, there is however an artisan work. The creative process of Ute Decker was born, in fact, with the use of a simple iron wire from the garden, rolled up and carried out according to the creative ideas that then lead to the creation of prototypes, scale models and, in the end, the jewel. The inspiration for designing the jewels comes from the charm of the dynamics of shapes, but also from the interest in opposing cultures, such as Zen and tribal art. Her sculptural jewels are found in important private and public collections, including the Victoria & Albert Museum.