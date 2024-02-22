Matteo Farsura, former Exhibition Manager of Vicenzaoro, takes over the leadership of the Jewelery & Fashion division of Ieg, the company that organises, among other things, the fair dedicated to jewellery. Farsura replaces the division’s Global Exhibition Director, Marco Carniello, who takes on the role of Chief Business Officer at the helm of Ieg’s new Business Management, which will coordinate all the industries presided over by the exhibition player. In essence, a promotion for Carniello and a new responsibility for Farsura, which will manage the events of Ieg’s Jewelery Agenda: Vicenzaoro, Oroarezzo, T.Gold, Summit del Gioiello, Valenza Gem Forum, VO’Clock Privé, VO Vintage, as well as JGTD and SIJE in Dubai and Singapore respectively.



The manager will also have responsibility for Fimast, which falls within IEG’s J&F division. From Padua, born in 1975, Matteo Farsura has worked at IEG since 2017, where he contributed to developing first the technology segment, then the Arezzo events and finally Vicenzaoro. After his scientific studies, a degree in Business Economics in Venice Cà Foscari and an MBA Master’s degree from the CUOA Foundation with the US University of Michigan Dearborn (International Program), he developed managerial skills in the luxury sector and event organization, operating – among others – in a leading Italian fashion jewelery company, and drawing inspiration from the values of sport, borrowed from consolidated experience in rugby in the dual role of player and coach.

