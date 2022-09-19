









Sicilian jewelry. But with an international spirit. The long history of Franco Padiglione Gioielli, which is based in Palermo, sums up the character of the Italian region, which has a history intertwined with different cultures: Roman, Arab, Norman, Spanish. A mix that is also reflected in the aesthetics of those who create. In the case of Franco Padiglione Gioielli, for example, the historical legacy becomes the Moor’s Heads, brooches that are part of popular culture and recall the period of Arab domination (from 827 to 1091). But not only. The Sicilian brand also reinterprets the Liberty style, including dragonflies, butterflies, small bees and flies in the form of earrings and brooches. And there is no shortage of coral jewelry, another specialty of Sicilian jewelry.



The Maison also has a long history, which is approaching the century. The business was started in 1925 by Giuseppe Padiglione and continued by his son Francesco. Although the debut of the artisan workshop took place in Naples. The laboratory in Palermo has been active, however, since 1958, where Franco Padiglione makes use of the goldsmith skills he has learned. Since the 1980s, the company has been run by the heir of the family tradition, Franco.















