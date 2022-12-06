









In view of the appointment for next year (19 to 22 October 2023) the organizing company of the Artistar Jewels competition reopens the selections for the participants. Artistar Jewels (next year will be the ninth edition) involves about 200 artists and designers with the aim of enhancing the culture of jewelery and, essentially, offering visibility to those who participate. Also next year the exhibition-competition will be held in Milan, at Palazzo Bovara, in conjunction with the Jewelery Week. Furthermore, the works in the competition are published in an illustrated book sent to 5,000 buyers, gallery owners, luxury boutiques and fashion stylists.

A jury selects the artists who have stood out for their originality and design. To participate in the selections for Artistar Jewels 2023 it is necessary to send your application by 20 February 2023 at the following link: www.artistarjewels.com/aj/form-application.html. The selection criteria include unique pieces or small series, jewels with a recognizable style and a strong communicative impact, creations made with traditional materials and/or reinterpreted in an original way or research jewels designed with innovative and/or recycled materials.













