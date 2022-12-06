Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Open Bangle Chimere di Cartier in oro giallo

Faraone Casa d’Aste: diamonds and a Cartier bracelet on top

in news




A single diamond not mounted on a ring was the top lot of the sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste in Milan. Jewellery, together with watches and luxury goods, totaled a total of 1.2 million euros, approximately 105% of the estimated value. A positive balance, therefore, which added to that of the auction held in May, marks +35% compared to the result of the two auctions in 2021. The protagonist was a 3.41-carat diamond, estimated at 30,000 euros and awarded for 50,000. A pair of brooches with sapphires and diamonds also stands out, sold for 13,000 euros, but with an estimate of 5,000. A solitaire ring in white gold, with a 3.12-carat round brilliant-cut diamond was auctioned for 26,000 against the 18,000 estimate, and a brooch in 9-carat rose gold, but with an octagonal emerald of 12.20 carats, arrived at 12,000 euros against the starting 1,500.

Diamante taglio brillante di 3,41 carati
Diamante taglio brillante di 3,41 carati

Also sold well were a platinum ring with a minor oil Colombian emerald weighing 3.60 carats, surrounded by diamonds (24,000), and a double-strand choker with natural saltwater pearls (27,000), a rigid yellow gold bracelet and white and diamonds (20,000) and a platinum ring signed Sabbadini with a cushion diamond of 8.45 carats, is sold for a value of 78,000 against the 50,000.00 estimate. Finally, a Cartier Chimere Open Bangle in yellow gold that started at 8,000 euros reached 77,000.
Coppia di spille in platino e oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti navette, baguette e tapered per circa 6,80 carati. Al centro zaffiri carrè invisible set per circa 5,20
Coppia di spille in platino e oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti navette, baguette e tapered per circa 6,80 carati. Al centro zaffiri carrè invisible set per circa 5,20

Open Bangle Chimere di Cartier in oro giallo
Open Bangle Chimere di Cartier in oro giallo
Spilla in oro rosa 9 carati con smeraldo ottagonale di 12,20 carati
Spilla in oro rosa 9 carati con smeraldo ottagonale di 12,20 carati
Anello in platino con smeraldo colombiano minor oil di 3,60 carati
Anello in platino con smeraldo colombiano minor oil di 3,60 carati
Anello con diamanti di 3,12 carati
Anello con diamanti di 3,12 carati

Bracciale rigido in oro giallo e bianco e diamanti
Bracciale rigido in oro giallo e bianco e diamanti







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from news

Go to Top