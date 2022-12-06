









A single diamond not mounted on a ring was the top lot of the sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste in Milan. Jewellery, together with watches and luxury goods, totaled a total of 1.2 million euros, approximately 105% of the estimated value. A positive balance, therefore, which added to that of the auction held in May, marks +35% compared to the result of the two auctions in 2021. The protagonist was a 3.41-carat diamond, estimated at 30,000 euros and awarded for 50,000. A pair of brooches with sapphires and diamonds also stands out, sold for 13,000 euros, but with an estimate of 5,000. A solitaire ring in white gold, with a 3.12-carat round brilliant-cut diamond was auctioned for 26,000 against the 18,000 estimate, and a brooch in 9-carat rose gold, but with an octagonal emerald of 12.20 carats, arrived at 12,000 euros against the starting 1,500.



Also sold well were a platinum ring with a minor oil Colombian emerald weighing 3.60 carats, surrounded by diamonds (24,000), and a double-strand choker with natural saltwater pearls (27,000), a rigid yellow gold bracelet and white and diamonds (20,000) and a platinum ring signed Sabbadini with a cushion diamond of 8.45 carats, is sold for a value of 78,000 against the 50,000.00 estimate. Finally, a Cartier Chimere Open Bangle in yellow gold that started at 8,000 euros reached 77,000.