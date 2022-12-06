









The jewels of the pre-Christmas auction organized by the Il Ponte auction house in Milan appeared particularly brilliant for those who concluded the purchase. Starting from the top lot, a rivière necklace in white gold and diamonds for 45.50 carats, which sold for 118,750 euros. Overall, the auction totaled 3 million euros, a figure which corresponds to 107% of the maximum estimates, for 86% of lots sold. In addition to the diamond necklace, the Villa brooch for 25.50 carats (112,500 euros) and an Art Nouveau ring with a navette diamond of 9.15 carats (106,250) achieved good success.



Other auction results include a solitaire diamond ring weighing 8.128 carats (62,500) and a fancy intense yellow diamond weighing 8.73 carats (56,250), a platinum ring with a solitaire diamond weighing 8.091 carats (50,000) , a white gold bracelet with three rows of graduated round diamonds totaling 30 carats (35,000) and a white gold ring with an octagonal emerald weighing 3.15 carats (21,250).Many jewels of established Maisons at auction, such as Pomellato, Buccellati, Vhernier, Gucci, Micheletto and Bulgari. The latter saw the yellow gold groumette link necklace sold for 27,500 euros and a tubogas choker (27,500). By Van Cleef & Arpels the earrings in white gold, with diamonds and natural pearls (30,000).













