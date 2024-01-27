How narrows or widens a ring

You can tighten a ring, or enlarge it: read when and how you can do it ♦
What to do when the favorite ring has become too narrow or too wide? You can ask at the goldsmith to return the gold eliminated in this operation? Because the cost is so different between one ring and another? Here are six questions and six answers.
1 How do you enlarge a ring?
The goldsmith opens the circumference with a saw very thin. Then he picks up (if it has to tighten) or add a piece of metal similar to that of the ring. With pliers, joins the two pieces. At this point welding the ring and then proceeds with different polishing phase with brushes previously immersed in three different abrasive pastes, up to obtain the desired surface.
2 It should be every time added another gold to enlarge a ring?
Sometimes yes, sometimes no. If the ring has only need to widen up to less than a quarter of its original size and the metal is often, the jeweler may be able to modify your ring working on a mandrel and using the hammer to jeweler. But it is not likely to occur. Usually the ring is expanded with the addition of a small piece of gold or platinum. The ring is then welded again and polished.
3 How do you resize more little?
To resize a ring, a small section of the circular band is removed. Then the ring is shaped again and then welded. If there are stones on display, they must be tightened again in the griffe. There is a limit: if the stones can not be tightened there is the risk to falling out from the metal support.
4 You may retrieve the gold deleted when you resize a ring?
The amount of gold that is removed in the reduction process is usually so small that it wouldn’t make sense for a refund. Also, sometimes the ring must be polished and the gold is transformed into a fine powder which is sucked. The reduction of a ring requires a lot of skill: the milligrams of gold to the jeweler who remain, are largely discounted by the price of his labor.
5 Why is it more expensive to widen or tighten some rings than others?
The cost of labor depends very much on the amount of work and by the size of the ring, on the weight and type of metal. To work the platinum is more expensive than gold, because it takes more heat and more attention. It is usually more expensive also work on rings with stones, that need special care. For example, only diamond, sapphire, ruby can withstand the heat of a welding flame. Other gems or should be removed from the ring, or require the use of a laser, because if they are heated, they burn and are hopelessly ruined. The more work and equipment needed for these rings raise the cost of the operation.
6 The size of the finger is different from store to store. Why?
Rings and fingers are measured with spindles. Between one and the other can be a different calibration and, therefore, may be a different measure of the circumference. The variation is usually between 1/4 and 1/2 of the size. In addition, the fingers can also change size depending on weather conditions (shaking with the cold, the heat swell), or due to the condition of health, or weight, and even the time of day.
Ho un problema, ho nocchie sporgente e dite sottili, quando infilo il mio anello con fatica passa il nocchio arrivato al terzo falange l’anello gira , il brillante si sposta di sotto. come posso risolvere questo problema. se volete le mando una foto della mia mano e il problema che ho per indossare un l’anello. Avrrei pensato ad un accangio maschi femmina .
Ciao Pia, l’unico consiglio che sentiamo di darti è quello di provare a risolvere il tuo problema assieme a un gioielliere. Le foto non servono, è questione di misure e di forma dell’anello. Probabilmente hai bisogno di anelli su misura, anche se le circonferenze diverse delle dita non aiutano… Forse puoi provare a infilare un anello leggermente stretto sulle nocche ungendole prima con una goccia d’olio.
Il problema si risolve con un anello leggermente ovale.
Qualsiasi Orafo conosce questo dettaglio anatomicoì: le tue dita non sono tonde, la sezione alla nocca si presenta come un ovale schiacciato nel senso dell altezza. Per intenderci la nocca è più larga a palmo orizzontale al terreno che guardata “di taglio”.
Un anello più stretto ma ovale si infila con la pietra rivolta verso l’altro dito e una volta in posizione ruotato come indossato si ferma e risulta più stabile.
Grazie del tuo consiglio Massimiliano!
Salve, io ho un problema. Ho trovato online un anello in argento e pietre che vorrei regalare al mio fidanzato. Vorrei solo capire prima di acquistarlo se fosse possibile stringerlo nel caso fosse un po’ grande. Sul sito non mi hanno saputo aiutare.
Ciao Chiara, ti consigliamo di leggere questo articolo: troverai la soluzione: https://gioiellis.com/anelli-della-misura-giusta/
Salve , vorrei sapere se un anello in titanio si può far stringere. Grazie mille
Caro Marco, in teoria sì. In pratica, il titanio è un metallo molto difficile da lavorare. E solo pochi gioiellieri e pochissimi specialisti sanno utilizzare questo materiale. Buona fortuna…
Buongiorno, chiedo cortesemente se è possibile stringere un anello in oro 9 kt. Grazie
Ciao Liliana, in linea di massima sì. Ma devi rivolgerti direttamente a un gioielliere/orafo della tua città.
ciao, una fedina di diamanti tutto intorno si può allargare di una mezza misura?
Cara Ylenia, naturalmente bisognerebbe vedere il gioiello per poter rispondere. In linea generale sì, è possibile. Si potrebbe aggiungere un diamante nello spazio aggiuntivo che si crea, oppure lasciare semplicemente la banda di metallo: porta il tuo anello da un gioielliere, ti dirà probabilmente la stessa cosa.
Buonasera ho un problema, come misura del solitario ho una 7 perché ho la nocca un po’ sporgente, però una volta sotto balla e si gira tantissimo perché poi le dita sono molto sottili. Anche fermandolo con la fede lo fa lo stesso, come potrei risolvere il problema? È talmente fastidioso che non riesco più a tenere gli anelli, prima invece non li toglievo mai. Da qualsiasi gioielleria sono andata si rifiutano di farlo stringere interiormente perché dicono che poi non passerebbe dalla nocca rischiando di farmi male o di non riuscire più a toglierlo. Grazie
Cara Serena, temiamo che il problema sia di difficile soluzione. Ti consigliamo di considerare l’idea di optare per un anello adattabile: diversi brand hanno brevettato sistemi per rendere gli anelli espandibili, che si adattano elasticamente alla forma delle dita senza che il meccanismo sia visibile, come quelli di Fope o Picchiotti (per citare due marchi italiani). Puoi trovare diversi esempi anche sul nostro sito.
Grazie mille per la risposta! Eventualmente non potrei proporre all’orafo di fiducia di farlo un po’ più ovale? Ballerebbe lo stesso e il brillante andrebbe lo stesso sotto?
Puoi provare, ma tutto dipende dalla conformazione delle dita: solo un gioielliere esperto può rispondere… Buona fortuna!