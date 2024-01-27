Voodoo is an ancient religion practiced by some African populations of Benin, Togo, Ghana and Nigeria, which has been exported to several countries in the Americas. But, in a certain sense, it also took root a stone’s throw from the Vatican. Voodoo Jewels is a jewelry brand born in Rome in 2002 on the initiative of Livia Lazzari. The name comes from the idea that objects of the voodoo religion are considered magical. And even jewels can have an influence on human beings, as long as you believe it. Furthermore, the Voodoo Jewels creations, just like the talismans, are all made to order, at zero kilometres.



For Valentine’s Day 2024, however, the jewelry brand takes a further imaginative leap with a gastronomic alliance with brothers Christian and Manuel Costardi, Piedmontese chefs with restaurants in Turin and Vercelli. The initiative is truly original: a special package costing 450 euros which includes the Red Love Letter solitaire ring by Voodoo Jewels and a dinner for two with a tasting menu, plus wine pairing at the Scat_to restaurant in Piazza San Carlo, Turin.



The ring and dinner combination is scheduled from Saturday 10 February until Saturday 17 February. On the Voodoo Jewels website and in the Scat_to restaurant you can purchase the special paper Gift Card to give as a gift. «Like all the Love Letters we have written to date, this gift is a thought of love that knows no limits and which we hope will reach as far as possible», comments Livia Lazzari. «Why did I choose Scat_to? because beauty is transversal and the research that is done by the Costardi brothers here is the same that I do to create my jewels and, last but not least, good food is an expression of love”. On the occasion of the collaboration, a Voodoo Jewels pop-up will be set up inside the Scat_to restaurant, part of the Gallerie d’Italia complex: a designed corner where for the entire weekend of 10-11 February it will also be possible to purchase other jewels of the brand.

