Diamonds and high jewellery: an ideal marriage destined to last over time. The couple is at home at Messika, a Parisian Maison which presents its new high jewelery collection: Fiery. With this collection the founder and creative soul, Valérie Messika, introduces a new aesthetic. The Fiery collection reinvents the pear-cut diamond: the gems are set in flame-shaped jewels. The design embraces the roundness of the teardrop shape which encloses the diamonds held in place by three prongs.



Fiery is an extremely contrasting collection. Modern, thanks to its massive gold pieces, but also timeless with its refined design. The pieces in the collection play two different roles: they are both minimalist and classic creations, and fashion pieces with a playful style.

Valerie Messika, founder and artistic director of Messika Paris



The gold of the jewels is available in the three classic variations: yellow, pink and white. Valérie Messika took inspiration for Fiery from a motif first seen in 2014 in her very first high jewelery collections. A motif also presented in 2020 among the exceptional scenography co-created with Kate Moss. Valérie Messika also designed the collection with the idea of a mix & match of jewellery, which can be worn pointed up or down, with overlapping gold color combinations and different carat sizes of diamonds.



