









Ankle jewelry: it is a summer classic. When it is hot, the number of women who want to wear an anklet increases, a jewel that has an ancient history. According to archaeologists, anklets (but also toe rings) have been worn by women for at least 8,000 years. The fashion of enriching the ankles with small chains or strings of colored beads, composed of glass or semi-precious stones, seems to have originated in South Asia. In these areas the anklet is called as pattilu, payal or nupur. Anklets are still commonly worn by many Indian women, for example on the occasion of weddings.



From Asia, the fashion of showing off jewelry on the ankles spread to ancient Egypt. And later, but with some temporal pauses, it arrived in the West, even if morality, for long centuries, has prevented women from attracting attention to their ankles (and let’s not talk about their legs). There is, however, also a less fun aspect: in the past the anklets were also used to limit the step of the wearer, joining two ankles with a thin and sturdy chain. In fact, in some countries such as Italy, the anklet is also called by the name of slave. Things of the past to forget. Now, thankfully, the chain at the end of the legs is just an ornament.More or less since the Thirties, even in the West, Europe and America, anklets have returned to appear as a casual, informal jewel, to be worn especially in the hottest months of the year. Maybe by the sea, in a bathing suit, on the beach or with light clothing. 70% of all anklets are purchased during the late spring and summer months.The first thing to ask is if, really, you can afford to wear it. An anklet draws attention to that part of the body: do you have thin enough legs? Do you wear clothes that leave the ankles uncovered? Tanning can increase the desired effect when wearing an anklet. But if your skin is red and white like a pepper may not have the same appeal. Furthermore, if you want to wear an anklet, think that it is a jewel that can be damaged more easily if you do not pay great attention. Better not to overdo it, unless you have an unlimited availability of money. In any case, there are quite cheap anklets on the market.