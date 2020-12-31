Match different earrings in 4 moves











Wear different earrings: you can. Here are the tips on how to wear different earrings with success ♦

Have you lost half of a pair of your favorite or precious earrings and sadly wondered what to do with the surviving earring? Well, you are in luck. On the red carpet, there have been many unmatched pairs of jewels. Not only in the ears of the stars, but also in the shows of big names in French fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton to Céline. Fortunately, it is not necessary to be a model or an actress to be able to afford to mix circles, solitaires and chandeliers without inducing others to assume that you have dressed in the dark. Indeed, to have an original look here are four simple tips.

1 Use the same metal

Gold with gold, silver with silver, copper with copper … better to wear jewelry made with the same metal, even if different shades. Nuances, however, not the colors: in general, it is better not to choose, for example, to wear rose gold with yellow gold. More freedom, however, in the choice of glazes and stones. Everything is simpler, however, if the earrings are small in size: in this case you will notice less possible not nice pairings.

2 Long live the contrast

Another way to wear different earrings is to focus on the contrast. For example, punk style along with romantic style. A steel horn or fake tortoise with a classic stone, a safety pin with a pearl, or a skull with a flower. In short, contrasting symbols, shapes that screech, even opposite colors: the important thing is that they notice. But, of course, do a mirror test first: ok to diversity, but the opposites must have a pleasant effect.

3 Look for singles

Now many jewelry companies also sell single earrings: a good starting point for those who want to wear different earrings and spend less. In this case you can opt for an earring of great value, while on the other ear you can wear a less expensive jewel, provided you know how to combine it well. An piece with a pendant, for example, is fine with another stud earring.

4 The game of couples

Buy the various sets of fashion jewelry in the big clothing chains and mix them: they are cheap and are designed for this. It’s the easiest way to try a new look. In this case you can wear together, with a strange mix, even very distant brands, such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Ferragamo. Monica Battistoni















