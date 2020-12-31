Match different earrings in 4 moves

da sapere, Orecchini — December 31, 2020 at 6:00 am

Wear different earrings: you can. Here are the tips on how to wear different earrings with success ♦

Have you lost half of a pair of your favorite or precious earrings and sadly wondered what to do with the surviving earring? Well, you are in luck. On the red carpet, there have been many unmatched pairs of jewels. Not only in the ears of the stars, but also in the shows of big names in French fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton to Céline. Fortunately, it is not necessary to be a model or an actress to be able to afford to mix circles, solitaires and chandeliers without inducing others to assume that you have dressed in the dark. Indeed, to have an original look here are four simple tips.

Nina tra nuovole, orecchini Baroque pearls
Nina tra nuovole, orecchini Baroque pearls

1 Use the same metal

Gold with gold, silver with silver, copper with copper … better to wear jewelry made with the same metal, even if different shades. Nuances, however, not the colors: in general, it is better not to choose, for example, to wear rose gold with yellow gold. More freedom, however, in the choice of glazes and stones. Everything is simpler, however, if the earrings are small in size: in this case you will notice less possible not nice pairings.

Anita Ko, orecchino spilla con diamanti e orecchino con perla coltivata
Anita Ko, orecchino spilla con diamanti e orecchino con perla coltivata

2 Long live the contrast

Another way to wear different earrings is to focus on the contrast. For example, punk style along with romantic style. A steel horn or fake tortoise with a classic stone, a safety pin with a pearl, or a skull with a flower. In short, contrasting symbols, shapes that screech, even opposite colors: the important thing is that they notice. But, of course, do a mirror test first: ok to diversity, but the opposites must have a pleasant effect.

Givenchy, orecchino corno in acciaio e orecchino in oro e diamanti
Givenchy, orecchino corno in acciaio e orecchino in oro e diamanti

3 Look for singles

Now many jewelry companies also sell single earrings: a good starting point for those who want to wear different earrings and spend less. In this case you can opt for an earring of great value, while on the other ear you can wear a less expensive jewel, provided you know how to combine it well. An piece with a pendant, for example, is fine with another stud earring.

Orecchino in oro giallo e bianco, 160 diamanti bianchi, diamanti neri, 122 zaffiri blu, tsavorite
Federico Primiceri, orecchino in oro giallo e bianco, 160 diamanti bianchi, diamanti neri, 122 zaffiri blu, tsavorite
122 zaffiri blu, tsavorite

4 The game of couples

Buy the various sets of fashion jewelry in the big clothing chains and mix them: they are cheap and are designed for this. It’s the easiest way to try a new look. In this case you can wear together, with a strange mix, even very distant brands, such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Ferragamo. Monica Battistoni

A sinistra, orecchino di Emporio Armani. A destra, orecchino Ferragamo in oro e zaffiri rosa
A sinistra, orecchino di Emporio Armani. A destra, orecchino Ferragamo in oro e zaffiri rosa
Orecchino con diamante baguette
Maria Tash, orecchino con diamante baguette
Orecchino Ogiva Meditation
Orecchino Ogiva Meditation di Lucia Odescalchi
Rayan Storer, orecchino singolo in metallo e cristalli e solitario di diamante
Rayan Storer, orecchino singolo in metallo e cristalli e solitario di diamante
Orecchino della collezione Universe (immagine da Facebook)
Nikos Koulis, orecchino della collezione Universe (immagine da Facebook)
Marion Cotillard con orecchino Chopard nella passata edizione del Festival di Cannes
Marion Cotillard con orecchino Chopard in una passata edizione del Festival di Cannes
coppia di diamanti a taglio brillante modificati a goccia blu brillante (8,85 carati) e rosa orangy da 8,79 carati, su platino e oro.
Coppia di diamanti a taglio brillante modificati a goccia blu brillante (8,85 carati) e rosa orangy da 8,79 carati, su platino e oro
Orecchini Mirto e Leaf
Caterina Murino, orecchini Mirto e Leaf
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi e neri, rubino
Nanis, orecchini con diamanti bianchi e neri, rubino
Orecchini in oro con ametiste, zaffiri e diamanti
Orecchini in oro con ametiste, zaffiri e diamanti di de Grisogono
Orecchini in oro, titanio, calcedonio, rodocrosite, 387 zaffiri, 238 spinelli
Arteau, orecchini in oro, titanio, calcedonio, rodocrosite, 387 zaffiri, 238 spinelli
Orecchini clip di Mauboussin del 1980
Orecchini clip di Mauboussin del 1980
Orecchini Orangerie Diamant
Dior, orecchini Orangerie Diamant
Orecchino a forma di teschio e orecchino a forma di fiore
Orecchino a forma di teschio e orecchino a forma di fiore
Pamela Love, orecchino five spike in oro 14 carati e diamante e orecchino a stella in oro
Pamela Love, orecchino five spike in oro 14 carati e diamante e orecchino a stella in oro

Delfina Deletterz orecchino con bocca in smalto rosso e perla e orecchino con simbolo V per Etsy
Delfina Deletterz orecchino con bocca in smalto rosso e perla e orecchino con simbolo V per Etsy







