High jewelry in the fantastic world of Aso Leon

The West knows too little about Chinese fine jewelry. Yet for years jewel artists, such as Aso Leon, have been producing exceptional pieces. And even fewer Westerners know the Panyu district, which is located not far from Hong Kong and near the Guanngzhou region, in the center of the Pearl River delta. Panyu is one of the world’s leading manufacturing centers, where about 60% of all of China’s jewelry is created each year. A large part of these jewels are produced in Panyu, but are sold under the brand names of large jewelery companies. Aso Leon began working with jewels in 1995 and a large part of his activity concerns so-called Oem collections, that is, produced for other brands.

Flower-shaped ring in titanium, fire opal, yellow diamonds, tsavorite. Copyright: Gioiellis.com

But Aso has a highly developed creative soul and has developed his own technique to reach the peaks of his high jewelery production. In perfect Chinese spirit, he was inspired by nature, translated into jewels with a fantasy-like appearance.

The jewels are made of titanium, a metal that is difficult to work with, but which allows for bold, resistant, light and flexible creations. Since 2005 he has been using this metal in a very original way, together with diamonds, semi-precious stones and, of course, jade. This is why he is keen to underline that Made in China has turned into Created in China.

Butterfly brooch in titanium, diamonds, jade, pearls. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Earrings with colored diamonds and tsavorite
Titanium and gemstone choker
Brooch in titanium, white and fancy diamonds, topaz. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Brooch in titanium, white and colored diamonds. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Brooch in titanium, purple sapphires, tsavorites, diamonds. Copyright: Gioiellis.com

