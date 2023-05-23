A skull for Philipp Plein

A skull brings good luck. In history there have been many populations that used a skull to drive away evil spirits or put enemies to flight. Then, this skeletal symbol also became a punk sign. Finally, the skull landed in the jewelry store. Now the shape of the skull is revived in Philipp Plein’s $kull 3D jewelry collection. It is a complete set made up of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, defined as bling bling due to its unignorable visual impact.

The necklace, a 40-centimetre choker, alternates Philipp Plein-style charms on the thin steel chain with branded closure: crystals, the engraved hexagonal PP logo and, of course, the skulls. For the hexagonal logos and skulls, the steel finish chosen is the IP yellow gold tone (270 euros). The chain bracelet is also in steel with pendants and a golden finish (220 euros).

The band ring is in steel with a yellow gold IP finish. The central band plays with the fretwork of the hexagonal logo, created with the lightness of a modern chisel, and is embraced by two double rows of crystals that create a luminous and refined pavé (240 euros). There is also the bracelet with smooth black leather strap with Philipp Plein signature inside, on which hexagonal studs in steel with yellow gold IP finish and crystals are applied. In the center appears the charm to which the $kull 3D collection is dedicated: the skull (240 euros). And three-dimensional skulls are also the element of the lobe earrings, with crystals (140 euros).