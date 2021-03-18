Kathryn Elyse’s second life



Her favorite phrase is from Claude Monet: “Color is my obsession, joy and torment for the whole day”, said the king of the Impressionists. A statement that is shared by Kathryn Elyse, a jewelry designer based in Seattle, United States. She describes herself as attracted to colored gems, their cut or their unique imperfections. The designer uses 14 or 18 carat recycled gold, combining colored stones with small diamonds. Her collections are a bridge between natural beauty and modernism. Her jewels, as well as in the Seattle boutique, are also sold by large online marketplaces, such as Moda Operandi.



And to say that after graduation you started working in the personal banking sector, and during this time you also faced the shock of an armed robbery. An experience that marked her choices: it is better to cultivate one’s passion, jewels. The designer then restarted her second life and enrolled at the prestigious Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco. And after learning the secrets of the trade she started her own business. And with good success.

















