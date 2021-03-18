ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — March 18, 2021 at 4:30 am

Kathryn Elyse’s second life


Her favorite phrase is from Claude Monet: “Color is my obsession, joy and torment for the whole day”, said the king of the Impressionists. A statement that is shared by Kathryn Elyse, a jewelry designer based in Seattle, United States. She describes herself as attracted to colored gems, their cut or their unique imperfections. The designer uses 14 or 18 carat recycled gold, combining colored stones with small diamonds. Her collections are a bridge between natural beauty and modernism. Her jewels, as well as in the Seattle boutique, are also sold by large online marketplaces, such as Moda Operandi.

Orecchini in oro, tanzanite, diamanti
And to say that after graduation you started working in the personal banking sector, and during this time you also faced the shock of an armed robbery. An experience that marked her choices: it is better to cultivate one’s passion, jewels. The designer then restarted her second life and enrolled at the prestigious Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco. And after learning the secrets of the trade she started her own business. And with good success.
Anello con crisoprasio e diamanti in oro giallo 14 carati
Collana Sunburst in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e smeraldo
Anello in oro, diamanti e opale rosa
Orecchini in oro 14 carati, diamanti e crisoprasio
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati con larimar, pietra di luna e diamanti
Collana in oro, pietra di luna pesca e diamanti
