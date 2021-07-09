









Dance step diamonds: Valérie Messika created 16 spectacular jewels in a collection that has been called Magnetic Attraction. High jewelery signed in Paris by the queen of diamonds, who selected white and yellow diamonds (plus one blue and one pink) with a preference for the pear cut. Although the Maison defines itself as RocksHighJewelry, they are not jewels to be worn lightly or, better, to be exhibited everywhere. The jewels play on contrasts, including XXL hoop earrings, yellow diamonds and completely original stone combinations.



The pieces make the most of the stones and to do this the Messika artisans have resorted to their best skill. Pear-cut diamonds, for example, balance themselves in the back to back ring or float in a delicate pas de deux. In short, the dance also gave the compositional inspiration, which is represented by the images of the dancer Fanny Sage immortalized by Benjamin Decoin. Not even one of the thematic elements that characterize the Maison is missing, namely the game of movement.One of the most extraordinary pieces is a necklace with 16 pear-cut white diamonds of all sizes, with a large yellow stone of over 7 carats in the center. Pear-cut diamonds, also called tears of the gods, but in this case they are a deluge of over 38 total carats. The huge hoop earring made up of 10 fancy yellow diamonds for 37 carats in addition to eight white diamonds for 4 carats, all pear-cut, provokes the same astonishment.Another significant piece is a ring called the Diamond Magnet, which turns out to be an updated version of the You & Me type. In this case, two pear-shaped yellow diamonds are opposed and divided by a row of small emerald-cut white diamonds. A metaphor for a back to back dance, which celebrates unity while preserving individuality. Another series of jewels, on the other hand, favors the combination of pear-cut diamonds with pink gold, also in this case with maxi earrings and rings that join the bracelet thanks to a line of pink gold with diamonds.