









The idea is original: a summer campaign starring a future mother who is part of the team. The Merci Maman campaign aims to convey vitality and optimism for a new life to come and to celebrate a long-awaited summer. The collection, also sold online, is very simple and includes the popular double ring on the flat bracelet and the pearl necklace. Merci Maman is a brand founded in 2007 by Béatrice de Montille, who created her first bracelet in 2007 on her kitchen table in Fulham, London. The brand’s jewels are addressed, in particular to the world of the family, with pendants bearing names and special dates.



From the first bracelet, and with the help of her husband Arnaud, the company expanded to include a team of 45 people, including the protagonist of the summer campaign, who work in London, Paris and Berlin. The brand became even more popular when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was spotted in 2014 wearing a Merci Maman necklace that her sister Pippa had given her after Prince George was born. The pendants were hand engraved with Prince George’s name, date of birth and a small charm with Prince William’s initial. The pieces are plated in 18-karat gold or in sterling silver, with prices starting from 39 euros up to 179 euros. However, there is also a collection in pure 18-karat gold with prices ranging from 390 to 890 euros.