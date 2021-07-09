









Lavender, a fragrant flower with a seductive color, a delicate shade that inspired a special edition of Pasquale Bruni‘s Petit Joli collection. Alongside pink gold and small diamond pavé, in fact, the hue of the jewels is determined by purple quartzite, a fairly common stone, but which is proposed in this rarer color. Purple is thus added to the palette of the Petit Joli collection, which collects stones of different colors: green agate, pink chalcedony, white agate, black onyx and blue lapis lazuli.



Gardens of colors in motion, scenarios of great beauty which the eyes and soul feed on: from the greens of a Milan that comes alive with color to the magic of the lavender fields of Santa Luce. Colors that envelop the senses and stones that emanate positive energies and rebirth like flowers of eternal spring.

Eugenia Bruni, creative director of Pasquale Bruni

Also for the version with purple quartzite the collection includes ring, stud earrings, necklace and bracelet, along with white and champagne diamonds.