Hearts and flowers by Giorgio Visconti











In view of the Valentine’s Day dedicated to lovers, the Maison of Valenza (Italy) Giorgio Visconti proposes a capsule collection of jewels with an explicit name: In case of love. It is an eventuality that, it is obvious to deduce, suggests sealing the affection with the purchase of a jewel. The In case of Love collection is composed of jewels in white gold and rose gold, with diamonds outlined on sinuous shapes in the shape of a flower or heart, which make up the two lines. The heart-shaped one is called Be Mine, while the line of the collection inspired by a flower was called Be Chic.



Both lines of In Case of love include rings, earrings and necklaces in pink or white gold, always with diamonds of different sizes aligned within the metal. The floral theme of the collection, in any case, is not limited to the celebrations of February 14, but is also a taste of the coming spring, while the heart shape associated with love represents a universal aesthetic motif.















