The friendly technology of the Bovo Brothers











Vicenza (Italy), the heart of Italian jewelry. In the Veneto district there are many companies in the gold sector. Among these, a historical brand is Fratelli Bovo. The company was founded in Trissino (Vicenza) in 1977 by the brothers Ivana and Luciano Bovo and produces jewelry that it sells under its own brand and makes for third parties. The style is versatile, able to adapt to the alternating waves of fashion and taste, but without forgetting traditional designs. Now the company is led by the second generation, with the cousins ​​of the founders Michele, Enrico and Roberto who have taken over the reins of production.



Gold, light and worked to the state of the art, is the material at the base of the company’s goldsmith production. A feature that distinguishes Fratelli Bovo from other companies is the use of the Slm technique, Selective laser melting, which consists in the deposition on a work surface of a thin layer of powder, which is melted by a laser that follows the specific coordinates resulting from the model you want to produce. In addition, the company explains, this technique is suitable for objects that have as a priority the surface aesthetic qualities, the lightness of the object and the freedom of forms. And, unlike common casting techniques, Slm technology has practically no environmental impact.

















