A super ring (and more) for Messika’s Valentine’s Day











A super ring for Valentine’s Day. But not only: Messika has prepared her high jewelry for the longest day of lovers. But there is no doubt that the shiniest piece of the Maison founded by Valérie Messika is the Toi et Moi ring with its 7 and 3-carat heart-cut asymmetrical diamonds. The pair of diamonds is of a different color, fancy yellow and pink: two shades that are rare individually, but are even more exclusive when mounted in pairs on a ring and, moreover, with the rare heart cut. In short, a uncommon jewel.



The ring goes well with one of Messika’s most successful collections: My Twin. This collection, in fact, has been designed to unite opposites (as happens in couples). The jewels use, in fact, delicate but sensual pear cut stones, together with others with emerald cut. The two diamonds are used both for rings of the Toi et Moi type, and for earrings and necklaces. A high-end jewelry that seems to have been designed especially for Valentine’s Day.













