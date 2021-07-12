









The question is asked by all jewelery operators, sellers, buyers, companies: is it worth returning to participate in a trade fair? An answer seems to be given by a survey conducted by National Jeweler, which has investigated the intentions of traveling to Las Vegas, where the various scheduled shows will be held at the end of August. This will be the first major appointment for jewelry in the post-Covid era (hopefully). There are many expectations: even if digital platforms have made up for the lack of live contacts, seeing and evaluating the jewels in person is another matter entirely.



The survey conducted on 515 retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers or other professionals, however, does not dispel the doubts: the majority of respondents (77%) said they frequently or regularly participate in jewelry fairs in Las Vegas (usually in end of May-June). But for 2021 only about half, 54%, said they wanted to participate in the August appointment. Of these, 78% said they were ready to go. And, among these enterprising. 22% have already partially booked the trip and 56% completely. Also according to the survey, 85% said they wanted to participate in Jck Las Vegas, 53% in Jck’s Luxury, 37% in Couture, 36% in Agta GemFair and, finally, 26% in Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show. Of course these are the intentions so far and reality is not necessarily more positive.Of the 46% of respondents who said they do not want to go to Las Vegas, 32% will not change their mind, while 14% are unsure. The main reason for avoiding the trip are concerns about covid (40%), the necessary presence for the activity (28%) and unwanted dates.