In the collective imagination (for those who do not know it) in the city of St. Louis the blues resounds and the Mississippi river is crossed by large steamboats. Of course, it’s not like that: St. Louis, in the State of Missouri, is a modern and vibrant city. It is also the city of Adam Foster, jeweler who embodies, perhaps, the taste of gold of Middle America, that is not that of New York and even that of the stars of Los Angeles and surroundings. It’s America that loves wealth and loves that wealth is clearly visible. But that is not all. Because Adam Foster also puts his own.

His work and his aesthetic, he says, were influenced by a trip to Italy as a boy.

This, he says, has inspired the love for handmade beauty. Back in the US, therefore, Adam studied goldsmith and metal art at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago. After graduating, he began working as a jewelry designer in his hometown of St. Louis. In fact, his jewels are as described as a mix between past and present, traditional and contemporary. It combines the techniques of creating Old World jewels, that is Europe, with the latest technologies. And it is this idea of ​​mixing different cultures and models a classic of Midwest creativity. Big rings, big stones, bright colored stones, but also a chisel like those of Italian artisans. It’s America.